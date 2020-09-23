UPSC ESE Admit Card 2020: ESE Admit Card Out Now At ‘upsc.gov.in’, Know Steps To Download

Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC has released the ESE admit card on the website. Students who have registered for the same and wish to write the exams must carry the ESE admit card on the day. Candidates can log in to the official website and the link for the same is upsc.gov.in. The admit card must be downloaded well in advance ahead of the examination date.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced Admit Card Declared Now! See Direct Link For Download

UPSC ESE admit card 2020 details to know

The UPSC ESE 2020 exams will be held on October 18, 2020. This year the examinations will have a batch pattern, and students will have to appear for exams between 9 am to 12 noon or 2 to 5 pm. Students will have to check for their allotted timings on the UPSC admit card and reach an hour prior to the exam centre.

Also Read | IBPS PO 2020: IBPS PO Admit Card Released; See Direct Link To Download Here

Here are steps to download UPSC ESE admit card 2020 that has been released

For UPSC ESE admit card 2020 download, log in to the website of UPSC ESE admission that is upsc.gov.in. It will lead to the homepage of UPSC ESE admit card 2020. On the homepage, you will have to click on the “e-admit card for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020” link to download ESE admit card. The candidate must type the UPSC ESE 2020 application number and password or roll number and registration on the new page that is on the credentials screen. After this, click the “Submit” button for UPSC admit card. UPSC 2020 admit card can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies in the ESE admit card. Download an e-copy or print it out to produce on the day of the ESE exams.

UPSC ESE admit card 2020 protocols to be followed

On the day of the exams, the candidates will have to enter the examination hall following all the social distancing norms. They are urged to wear masks as well as gloves. According to the Ministry of Home Affair’s general guidance, while appearing for an exam, the candidates will be sitting at six feet distance from other candidates. All of the COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in the premises. Candidates will have to check the UPSC ESE 2020 before the examinations to chart a travel plan ahead of the examinations.

Also Read | TJEE Admit Card 2020 Released On Official Site, Here's How To Download

Also Read | NTA JNU 2020: JNU Entrance Exams Dates Out, Admit Cards Likely To Be Released Today