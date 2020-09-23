UPSC ESE Admit Card 2020: ESE Admit Card Out Now At ‘upsc.gov.in’, Know Steps To Download

Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC has released the ESE admit card on the website. Students who have registered for the same and wish to write the exams must carry the ESE admit card on the day. Candidates can log in to the official website and the link for the same is upsc.gov.in. The admit card must be downloaded well in advance ahead of the examination date.
The UPSC ESE 2020 exams will be held on October 18, 2020. This year the examinations will have a batch pattern, and students will have to appear for exams between 9 am to 12 noon or 2 to 5 pm. Students will have to check for their allotted timings on the UPSC admit card and reach an hour prior to the exam centre.
On the day of the exams, the candidates will have to enter the examination hall following all the social distancing norms. They are urged to wear masks as well as gloves. According to the Ministry of Home Affair’s general guidance, while appearing for an exam, the candidates will be sitting at six feet distance from other candidates. All of the COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in the premises. Candidates will have to check the UPSC ESE 2020 before the examinations to chart a travel plan ahead of the examinations.
