UPSC Releases Time Table For IES And ISS 2020, Exams To Be Held Between October 16-18

The time table for the Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services examinations 2020 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. UPSC will conduct the exams for IES and ISS 2020 and on October 16, 17 and 18 in multiple batches.

In August UPSC had released the notification inviting applications for posts in Indian Economic Services. The link to apply for the exams was activated on August 11 and the last date of application was September 1. The applications were invited for 15 posts to be filled under the Indian Economic Services department.

The time table for IES and ISS examination:

UPSC cancels exams, then revokes the order

The UPSC had earlier said that no exams will be conducted for IES and ISS as the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance did not report any vacancy. However, it later revoked the previous order and decided to take the examinations on the “specific request” made by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The vacancies are usually reported to the Commission by the concerned department in the government. It is only after receiving the update that UPSC issues notification for recruitment and invites the aspirants to fill up the vacant posts.

As per that calendar released on June 5, the notifications had to be issued on June 10 and the last date to apply is June 30 for the exams that were scheduled to be conducted from October 16 to 18. However, on June 10, the Commission had declared the cancellation of IES 2020 exams. But after revoking the notice, the new notification was released on August 11.

