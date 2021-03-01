RRB NTPC Phase 5 Admit Card 2021 Released By RRB, See Direct Link Here

Quick links:
The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the RRB NTPC Phase 5 admit card 2021 for the candidates. All the candidates who have been registered for the RRB NTPC Phase 5 online exam can now go to the official website rrbkolkata.gov.in and do the RRB NTPC Phase 5 admit card download. The online exam is held for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Category Posts, NTPC. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the RRB NTPC Phase 5 admit card 2021. The wait is now finally over as the admit cards have been released. For all the people who are still confused about the RRB NTPC Phase 5 admit card 2021, here is a look at how to do the admit card download and the direct link for downloading.
The RRB NTPC Phase 5 exam will be held online in Computer Based Test, CBT mode. The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB had also activated the link for viewing the exam city of the candidate earlier. In an official notification, the RRB had declared the exam dates for RRB NTPC Phase 5 exam. The official notification read as, “The 5th phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27th for approx. 19 lakh candidates.” Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit cards carefully and comply with them.
The board highlighted the banned items in an examination centre like electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. The COVID-19 related guidelines will also have to be followed while appearing for the exams. Here is a look at the direct link for downloading the admit cards and how to download them from the official website.
