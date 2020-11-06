SSC CHSL Answer Key Out Now! Candidates Can Challenge The Answers Till Nov. 10

According to the latest SSC CHSL notification, the authorities have released SSC answer key 2019- 20 on November 5 yesterday at the official website. Candidates who appeared for the same exam i.e. CHSL Tier 1 exam on March 17 to 19th and October 12th to 26th, can now download the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Exam answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates need to submit their objection or representation against a particular answer maximum by November 10th till 6 pm. A candidate has to pay a processing fee of Rs 100 for each question. Candidates need to login to the website and follow instructions to do the same. Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL Tier-I Result 2020 is expected around December 2020. Read on to know details about SSC CHSL answer key and details about how to download the response sheet as well as challenge the answers within the last date.

Image credits: SSC official website

ALSO READ| UGC Announces Guidelines For Reopening Colleges, Universities In Sequential Manner

How to download SSC CHSL answer key

Visit the official site of SSC CHSL at ssc.nic.in/

Click on 'SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2019-20' link that could be seen in the SSC official website's homepage.

Click on "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019."

Then click on ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation’

Enter the credentials including Roll number and password.

Your SSC CHSL 2019 answer key would be downloaded in a PDF format.

Direct link for website login - Click here

Direct link to challenge answer keys, to download the response sheet and the tentative answer key - Click here

ALSO READ| NET Admit Card 2020: UGC NET Admit Card For Upcoming Exam Released On Ugcnet.nta.nic.in

SSC CHSL notification

SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Exam was conducted a while ago for the recruitment of 4893 posts. The posts were for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) designations. Candidates who qualify in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam would then be called for Tier 2 exam which is expected to be conducted next year in February.

ALSO READ| CSIR UGC NET Eligibility Criteria: Age, Educational Qualifications, Subjects And More

ALSO READ| CSIR UGC NET 2020: NTA Opens Correction Window To Make Changes In Choice Of Cities