SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2020 For Tier-I Exam - A Subject-wise Analysis

Education

The analysis for the SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2020 for Tier-I Exam needs to be considered by the candidates who have appeared for this exam.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ssc chsl

The SSC CHSL Exam Analysis for the year 2020 has been provided. For the first shift of the SSC CHSL exam which was held on March 17, 2020, Tier-I, the analysis has been provided. The students can refer to this analysis to get the complete insight of the SSC CHSL exam 2020. The first day of the first slot has been conducted and the candidates appearing for this exam need to consider the Exam Analysis of SSC CHSL 2020. 

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2020

Section Level No. of Good Attempts
General Intelligence Easy 21-23
General Awareness Easy-Moderate 17-18
English Comprehension Easy-Moderate 18-19
Quantitative Easy-Moderate 18-20
Total   78-82

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam for Quantitative Aptitude Easy 

For the Quantitative Aptitude exam Maximum Questions were asked from Trigonometry, Mensuration, Algebra, Profit & Loss and Algebra.

Topics No. Of Questions Level
Percentage 1 Easy
Average 1 Easy-Moderate

Number System

 1 Easy

Simplification

 1

Easy-Moderate

Time & Work

 

 1

Easy-Moderate

Speed & Distance [Train]

 

 1

Easy-Moderate

S.I. & C.I.

 1

Easy

Profit & Loss

 2

Easy-Moderate

Algebra

 3

Easy

Geometry

 

 3

Easy-Moderate

Mensuration

 2

Easy

DI [Tabular]

 3

Easy

DI [Bar Graph]

 

 2

Easy-Moderate

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 Reasoning (General Awareness)

Topics

No. Of Questions

Level

Analogy

 2

Easy

Odd One Out

 

 3

Easy

Odd One Out

 

2-3

Easy

Statement & Conclusions

1

Easy-Moderate

Directions

no question

 

Sequence

 3

Easy

Coding-Decoding

 2-3

Easy

Mathematical Operations

 1

Easy

Dice

 

 1

 

Blood Relation

 1

Easy

Mirror Image

 2

Easy

Venn Diagram & Syllogism

 1

Easy

Paper Folding Image

 1

Easy

Syllogism

 

 1

Easy

Miscellaneous Ques

 

 3-4

Easy

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 English Language

Topics No. Of Questions

Level

Fill in the Blanks

 2

Easy

Sentence Improvement

 1

Easy-moderate

 

Error Detection

 2

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

 2

Easy-moderate

 

Idioms and Phrases

 2

Easy

Synonyms

 2

Easy

Antonyms

 2

Easy

Active Passive

 2

Easy

Direct Indirect

 1

Easy

Phrase Substitution

 2

Easy-moderate

 

Spelling Correction

 2

Easy

Cloze Test Passage

 5

Easy-moderate

 

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 General Awareness

Topics No. Of Questions

Level

History

 3

Easy-Moderate

Politics

 2 Easy

Geography

 2

Easy-Moderate

Economics

 1

Easy-Moderate

Static Awareness

 3-4

Easy-Moderate

Biology

 1 Easy

Chemistry

 4

Easy-Moderate

Physics

 1

Easy-Moderate

Computer

 - Moderate

Current Affairs

 6-7

Easy-Moderate

First Published:
COMMENT
