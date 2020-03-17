SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2020 For Tier-I Exam - A Subject-wise Analysis

The SSC CHSL Exam Analysis for the year 2020 has been provided. For the first shift of the SSC CHSL exam which was held on March 17, 2020, Tier-I, the analysis has been provided. The students can refer to this analysis to get the complete insight of the SSC CHSL exam 2020. The first day of the first slot has been conducted and the candidates appearing for this exam need to consider the Exam Analysis of SSC CHSL 2020.
|Section
|Level
|No. of Good Attempts
|General Intelligence
|Easy
|21-23
|General Awareness
|Easy-Moderate
|17-18
|English Comprehension
|Easy-Moderate
|18-19
|Quantitative
|Easy-Moderate
|18-20
|Total
|78-82
SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam for Quantitative Aptitude Easy
For the Quantitative Aptitude exam Maximum Questions were asked from Trigonometry, Mensuration, Algebra, Profit & Loss and Algebra.
|Topics
|No. Of Questions
|Level
|Percentage
|1
|Easy
|Average
|1
|Easy-Moderate
|
Number System
|1
|Easy
|
Simplification
|1
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Time & Work
|1
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Speed & Distance [Train]
|1
|
Easy-Moderate
|
S.I. & C.I.
|1
|
Easy
|
Profit & Loss
|2
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Algebra
|3
|
Easy
|
Geometry
|3
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Mensuration
|2
|
Easy
|
DI [Tabular]
|3
|
Easy
|
DI [Bar Graph]
|2
|
Easy-Moderate
SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 Reasoning (General Awareness)
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions
|
Level
|
Analogy
|2
|
Easy
|
Odd One Out
|3
|
Easy
|
Odd One Out
|
2-3
|
Easy
|
Statement & Conclusions
|
1
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Directions
|
no question
|
–
|
Sequence
|3
|
Easy
|
Coding-Decoding
|2-3
|
Easy
|
Mathematical Operations
|1
|
Easy
|
Dice
|1
|
–
|
Blood Relation
|1
|
Easy
|
Mirror Image
|2
|
Easy
|
Venn Diagram & Syllogism
|1
|
Easy
|
Paper Folding Image
|1
|
Easy
|
Syllogism
|1
|
Easy
|
Miscellaneous Ques
|3-4
|
Easy
SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 English Language
|Topics
|No. Of Questions
|
Level
|
Fill in the Blanks
|2
|
Easy
|
Sentence Improvement
|1
|
Easy-moderate
|
Error Detection
|2
|
Easy
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|2
|
Easy-moderate
|
Idioms and Phrases
|2
|
Easy
|
Synonyms
|2
|
Easy
|
Antonyms
|2
|
Easy
|
Active Passive
|2
|
Easy
|
Direct Indirect
|1
|
Easy
|
Phrase Substitution
|2
|
Easy-moderate
|
Spelling Correction
|2
|
Easy
|
Cloze Test Passage
|5
|
Easy-moderate
SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 General Awareness
|Topics
|No. Of Questions
|
Level
|
History
|3
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Politics
|2
|Easy
|
Geography
|2
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Economics
|1
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Static Awareness
|3-4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Biology
|1
|Easy
|
Chemistry
|4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Physics
|1
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Computer
|-
|Moderate
|
Current Affairs
|6-7
|
Easy-Moderate
