SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2020 For Tier-I Exam - A Subject-wise Analysis

The SSC CHSL Exam Analysis for the year 2020 has been provided. For the first shift of the SSC CHSL exam which was held on March 17, 2020, Tier-I, the analysis has been provided. The students can refer to this analysis to get the complete insight of the SSC CHSL exam 2020. The first day of the first slot has been conducted and the candidates appearing for this exam need to consider the Exam Analysis of SSC CHSL 2020.

Also Read: KPSC Recruitment 2020 - Ranked List Of Candidates For The Post Of Lecturer In Mathematics

Also Read: SSC CHSL Exam 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Here Is All You Need To Know

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2020

Section Level No. of Good Attempts General Intelligence Easy 21-23 General Awareness Easy-Moderate 17-18 English Comprehension Easy-Moderate 18-19 Quantitative Easy-Moderate 18-20 Total 78-82

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam for Quantitative Aptitude Easy

For the Quantitative Aptitude exam Maximum Questions were asked from Trigonometry, Mensuration, Algebra, Profit & Loss and Algebra.

Topics No. Of Questions Level Percentage 1 Easy Average 1 Easy-Moderate Number System 1 Easy Simplification 1 Easy-Moderate Time & Work 1 Easy-Moderate Speed & Distance [Train] 1 Easy-Moderate S.I. & C.I. 1 Easy Profit & Loss 2 Easy-Moderate Algebra 3 Easy Geometry 3 Easy-Moderate Mensuration 2 Easy DI [Tabular] 3 Easy DI [Bar Graph] 2 Easy-Moderate

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 Reasoning (General Awareness)

Topics No. Of Questions Level Analogy 2 Easy Odd One Out 3 Easy Odd One Out 2-3 Easy Statement & Conclusions 1 Easy-Moderate Directions no question – Sequence 3 Easy Coding-Decoding 2-3 Easy Mathematical Operations 1 Easy Dice 1 – Blood Relation 1 Easy Mirror Image 2 Easy Venn Diagram & Syllogism 1 Easy Paper Folding Image 1 Easy Syllogism 1 Easy Miscellaneous Ques 3-4 Easy

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 English Language

Topics No. Of Questions Level Fill in the Blanks 2 Easy Sentence Improvement 1 Easy-moderate Error Detection 2 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 2 Easy-moderate Idioms and Phrases 2 Easy Synonyms 2 Easy Antonyms 2 Easy Active Passive 2 Easy Direct Indirect 1 Easy Phrase Substitution 2 Easy-moderate Spelling Correction 2 Easy Cloze Test Passage 5 Easy-moderate

SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam Analysis 2020 General Awareness

Topics No. Of Questions Level History 3 Easy-Moderate Politics 2 Easy Geography 2 Easy-Moderate Economics 1 Easy-Moderate Static Awareness 3-4 Easy-Moderate Biology 1 Easy Chemistry 4 Easy-Moderate Physics 1 Easy-Moderate Computer - Moderate Current Affairs 6-7 Easy-Moderate

Also Read: THSTI Recruitment 2020: A Total Of 29 Administrative And Technical Posts Available

Also Read: GATE Results For 2020 Declared - Check Qualifying Marks For 25 Subjects