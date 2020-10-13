SSC CHSL Exam Analysis Of October 12 Question Paper For All Three Shifts

Staff Selection Commission has successfully conducted the SSC CHSL examination on October 12. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was conducted in three shifts in online or computer-based mode. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held on October 12 to 16, October 19 to 21, and October 26, 2020. A lot of people have been wondering about the SSC CHSL exam analysis, SSC CHSL October 12 question paper and SSC CHSL expected cut off. For all the people who are curious to know about the SSC exam, here is everything you need to know about it for all three shifts of October 12.

Here is a look at the type of questions, weightage of topics, number of good attempts, and also the difficulty level for each shift of the SSSC exam on October 12. The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for the recruitment of candidates in various posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator, etc. It is a central government job.

SSC CHSL exam analysis October 12, 2020

Shift 1

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam’s shift 1 had a difficulty level of moderate to difficult. There were 7 questions on current affairs and also 3 questions on history. Here is a look at the section-wise number of good attempts in the shift 1 of SSC CHSL October 12 question paper.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 22-23

General Awareness

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 16-18

Quantitative Aptitude

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 20-22

English Comprehension

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 21-23

Total number of questions – 100

Good attempts – 74-80

Shift 2

According to the SSC CHSL exam analysis, the difficulty level of shift 2 was moderate to difficult level. The questions asked were based on various topics like the analogy, series, directions, sequence, coding-decoding, dice, blood relation, mirror image, syllogism, Percentage, Average, Simplification, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Mensuration, Sentence improvement, Error detection, Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Correction, Direct Indirect, History, Polity, Geography, Science etc. There were also questions on current affairs and general awareness.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 21-22

General Awareness

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 15-17

Quantitative Aptitude

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 21-22

English Comprehension

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 22-23

Total number of questions – 100

Good attempts – 79-84

Shift 3

The difficulty level in shift 3 of SSC CHSL October 12 question paper was easy to moderate. The timing of the Tier 1 shift 3 SSC exam was 4-5 PM. Here is a look at the section-wise good attempts of the SSC CHSL October 12 question paper.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 22-23

General Awareness

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 18-19

Quantitative Aptitude

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 19-20

English Comprehension

Number of questions – 25

Good attempt – 22-23

Total number of questions – 100

Good attempts – 81-85

SSC Exam

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was conducted all over India on October 12 in three shifts. The question paper consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. The SSC CHSL exam was conducted by following all the safety norms of COVID-19 across all the centres.

Image Credits: Shutterstock