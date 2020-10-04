SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Application Status Released For All Regions

On October 4, the application status for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 was announced on the regional website of SSC. Candidates who applied for the recruitment exams for Eastern, North, Central, Kerala Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, South, North-Western, Western, and North Eastern regions would now be able to check their applications. The online registration process had commenced on 3 December 2019 to January 10, 2020, according to the dates mentioned on the official website.

The application status was released on the commission's regional website: sscer.org. The regional exams were initially scheduled between 20 to 28 March, but were postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Aspirants that appeared in the exams from 17 to 19 March 2020, would not have to appear for the tests again. The regional website does not display the result of these candidates. Although, the CHSL (Tier-I) examination for the candidates that were remaining is now scheduled to be held on October 12 until October 26, 2020. Further, the commission released the admit card for candidates who could not appear on SSC’s regional websites as well. According to the notice on the site, candidates who were unable to appear for the exams earlier were also given an option to modify their exam centre between September 18 to 20.

CHSL (Tier-I) examination application status

The steps to check the application status are listed below:

Navigate to the regional website of SSC (https://www.careerpower.in/ssc-chsl.html)

Click on the link provided related to the CHSL application status from the menu

In the dialogue box, enter the login credentials and enter

The application status of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 will be displayed in this step

Links to check the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 examination application status with respect to different regions are:

