SSC CGL Date Along With CHSL, JE, MTS Exam Schedule To Be Out Today

Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the SSC exam calendar 2020 for various examinations today. The SSC exam calendar 2020 will be released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. In a notice earlier released on September 17th by SSC, it had mentioned that the complete exam schedule will be uploaded on the portal on Sept. 22nd. Read on for more details about the SSC exam calendar 2020.

SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS exam schedule to be released on SSC website today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the final and the revised schedule for various recruitment exams today including Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts), Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’, and Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) exams.

In the notice that was released by SSC a few days earlier, the commission announced that the recruitment exams for Selection Posts Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs Examination, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination will be held in October and November.

SSC had also notified about the computer-based recruitment tests for 5846 vacancies in Delhi Police constable (executive) male and female to be conducted between November 27 and December 14, 2020.

SSC exams updates

Candidates who have cleared the prior SSC CGL examinations, that is the Tier 1 and Tier 2 of SSC CGL 2020, can log in to the official website. SSC CGL 2020 is likely scheduled for November 22, 2020. The link on which the SSC CGL 2020 was announced was https://ssc.nic.in/. As per the official notification, the examinations will be conducted in multiple centres across India as per the government's protocol. SSC CGL Tier 3 admit cards will be released before 15 days from the exams, students can expect the admit cards in the first week of November as per the notification.

Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the SSC JE exam to recruit Junior Engineers for different branches such as Civil, Mechanical, to name a few. The SSC JE exam was tentatively slated to take place from October 27, 2020, onwards. The end date to fill the SSC JE application 2020 was concluded on September 12, 2020. However, the SSC revised exam calendar 2020 that is slated to release today will give the exact exam dates for all the exams to be conducted by SSC in this year.

