UPPSC PCS, ACF, RFO Notification 2021 Released For 416 Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the notification for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) /Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination 2021. With the release of notification, online application process has also been started. Aspirants can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The total number of vacancies for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination is about 400. Number of vacancies for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.) is 01. The number of vacancies for the Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) is 15. The last date to apply is March 5.

UPPSC PCS Selection Process:

Candidates who apply for the PCS/ACF/RFO recruitment will have to appear for a preliminary exam. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round. Candidates must read the official notification for eligibility criteria as per their desired post.



UPPSC PCS Pay Scale



Assistant conservator --- Rs.15600/- to Rs.39100/-, Grade Pay- Rs.5400/-, (Level of Forest 10 in the pay matrix Group) Group “B”, Gazetted.

Range Forest Officer--- Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/-, Grade Pay – Rs.4800/-, (Level of Forest 8 pay matrix 47600 - 151100) Group “B”, Gazetted.

Eligibility

For the Post of Assistant Conservator of Forest-- Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with at least one of the subject namely Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geology, Forestry, Statistics or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture or Bachelor's degree in Engineering from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time, or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.



For the post of Range Forest Officer- Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with two or more of the subjects, namely Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Agriculture, Statistics, Horticulture, and Environment or Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture or Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science from a University established by Law in India or possess a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.



Age Limit:

For the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination and Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer Services Examination, candidates must have attained the age of 21 years. The upper age limit is 40 years. They must have not been born earlier than 2nd July 1981 and not later than July 1, 2000.

