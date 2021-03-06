SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2020 For SI In Delhi Police & CAPF Paper 1 Exam, Check Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Saturday released the final answer key and question papers for SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Paper-1 exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam can download the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in. SSC has already declared the CPO paper 1 exam results on February 26.

In order to ensure transparency in the preparation of the results, SSC has released the final answer key that was used to evaluate the answers of the candidates. The link to download the same will be active till April 4. SSC had conducted the paper 1 exam between November 23 to November 25, 2020. Over 28, 000 candidates qualified for the next round i.e., PET/ PST.

How to check SSC CPO final answer key 2020:

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2020 - Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s)". A PDF file will open Read the official notification and scroll down You will find a link to check the answer key. After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a login page Key in your roll number and password and submit You will get to access the SSC CPO final answer key and the question paper

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in various departments like Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP. The final selection of the candidates for filling these posts will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper 1 and 2. SSC has also released the marks of the qualified candidates on March 3. Candidates who have passed the paper-1 exam for SSC CPO recruitment can check their marks online by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

