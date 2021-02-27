SSC CAPF, SI In Delhi Police, CPO Result 2020 Declared, Over 28K Qualify For PET/PST

Quick links:
The SSC Commission conducted the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 between November 23 to November 25, 2020. The results of the same have been announced on Feb. 26, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website at ssc.nic.in to check the results for SSC SI Paper I examination 2020. The exam was conducted to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in various departments like Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP as well. The final selection for filling these posts will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper 1 and 2, respectively. Read on to know more about the SSC CAPF result and read on instructions for the Paper 2 exam.
SSC CAPF full form refers to Staff Selection Commission Central Armed Police Forces Examination. The results for Paper 1 of the examination were declared on February 26, 2021. Here is the list of the number of candidates who have qualified in Paper 1 and would be appearing in Paper 2, aka PET/ PST exam.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under the Government of India. According to its official website, this commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Staff Selection Commission has its headquarters located in New Delhi. At present, SSC also has seven Regional offices in various regions in India including Prayagraj, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and New Delhi. It also has two Sub- Regional offices at Raipur and Chandigarh. SSC is known for recruiting staff for the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and its Subordinate Offices.
