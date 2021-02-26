SSC JE, CAPF Results To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check JE, Delhi Police SI Results

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Friday declare the Junior Engineer Tier-1 exam result 2019 on its official website- ssc.nic.in. As per the status report released by SSC, the tentative date for the SSC JE tier-1 exam 2019 result declaration is February 26. Once the result is announced, candidates will be able to check it from the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Moreover, SSC is also expected to declare the CAPF, Delhi Police SI, CPO result 2020 today, February 26. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website - ssc.nic.in for regular updates. Read on to know more.

SSC had conducted the computer-based JE recruitment tier- 1examination from October 27 to 31, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. For candidates who had opted for the exam centers in Bihar, the JE recruitment examination was held on December 11, 2020. SSC had released the answer key for the JE Tier-1 exam on December 27. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till December 31 by paying Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

Considering the valid objections, SSC will release the final answer key and result of the SSC JE 2019 tier-1 exam. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check it by following these steps.

How to check SSC JE Result 2019

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Result' tab

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the JE tab.

Then click on the SSC JE 2019 tier 1 result link

Log in using your credentials

Your SSC JE result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CPO Result 2020

SSC will also declare the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) result on Friday, February 26. SSC had conducted the recruitment exam from November 23 to 25, 2020. The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 1564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF etc.

How to check SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI, CPO Result 2020

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'Result' tab given on the top of the homepage

Click on the CAPF tab.

Then click on the SSC CAPF 2020 tier 1 result link

Log in using your credentials

Your SSC CAPF result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

