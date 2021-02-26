SSC CPO SI Result 2021: SSC To Declare Delhi Police SI, CAPF Results Today On Ssc.nic.in

Quick links:
SSC CPO SI Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the result for paper 1 for Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2020 today. All the candidates who appeared for the SSC CPO SI Paper 1 will be able download the result now. Here’s more about the result.
The commission had conducted the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 between November, 23 2020 to November, 25 2020. Answer keys along with the recorded responses of the candidates were released on December 21, 2021 on ssc.nic.in. The SSC Sub Inspector result has been released for the recruitment drive which was opened for filling a total of 1564 vacancies of Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police as well as in CRPF, CAPF, BSF, CISF, SSB and ITBP. The final selection for filling the above mentioned number of posts will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper 1 and 2 respectively.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under the Government of India. It is charged with recruiting staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. According to its official website, this commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Candidates of the exam might already know that the Staff Selection Commission has its headquarters located in New Delhi. At present, it also has seven Regional offices at Prayagraj, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and New Delhi. It also has two Sub- Regional offices at Raipur and Chandigarh. SSC conducts the following exams currently.
