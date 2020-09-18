SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2020: Check Details About SSC JE Exam, Application, And Dates

Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC JE exam to recruit Junior Engineers for different branches such as Civil, Mechanical, to name a few. According to the new notification, SSC has released the tentative dates for SSC JE 2020. The SSC JE exam would take place from October 27, 2020, onwards. Earlier, they were to happen from March 30, 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conducting body had to postpone the same. We have mentioned further details about the SSC JE eligibility criteria 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on:

Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC JE exam from October 27, 2020. The eligibility criteria for SSC JE 2020 differs according to the position, which the candidates apply for. However, there are basic SSC JE eligibility criteria 2020 for everyone, who want to apply for SSC JE exam. Here is everything you need to know about the eligibility criteria for SSC JE 2020.

Eligibility criteria for SSC JE 2020

Here are details about the SSC JE eligibility criteria 2020 that you must check out. Read on:

The interested applicant needs to be a citizen of India. They can also be a subject of Nepal/ Bhutan or a Tibetan Refugee, who came to the country before January 1, 1962, for fulfilling the eligibility criteria for SSC JE 2020. The candidate can also be an Indian, who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, or East African Countries.

For fulfilling the eligibility criteria for SSC JE 2020, the interested candidate needs to complete their degree or diploma in Civil, Electrical or Mechanical engineering as on January 1, 2020.

The age limit for SSC JE eligibility criteria 2020 for a candidate is maximum 32 years as on January 1, 2020.

Here are details about SSC JE application 2020

The SSC JE application 2020 was available on the official website of Staff Selection Commission since August 13, 2020. After checking the SSC JE eligibility criteria 2020, interested candidates could register themselves for SSC JE exam at ssc.nic.in. The end date to fill the SSC JE application 2020 was September 12, 2020. Moreover, aspirants could pay the fees until September 14, 2020.

