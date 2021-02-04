SSC MTS Notification 2020-21 To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Important Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2020 tomorrow, February 5. Earlier, according to the annual calendar of SSC, the MTS 2020 notification was scheduled to be released on February 2. However, it had to be postponed to February 5. Once the notification is released, it can be accessed from the official website - ssc.nic.in.

With the release of the SSC MTS 2020 notification, the online application process for the same will begin. According to the annual calendar of SSC, the last date to apply for Multi Tasking Staff 2020 will be March 18, 2021. Its tier-1 examination will be held from July 1 to 20, 2021. Candidates who will clear the tier-1 exam will have to appear for the tier-2 exam, for which the date shall be mentioned in the notice.

SSC MTS Eligibility

Candidates who have passed class 10th or matriculation exam from a recognized board are eligible to apply for the posts candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification and produce documentary evidence from the Board in support in coming few months (as mentioned in the notification) will also be eligible. . Upper and lower age limits for unreserved category candidates are 18 and 25 years, respectively.

Scheme of Examination

Candidates will have to clear a tier-1 computer-based exam followed by the tier-2 exam that will be a descriptive paper. The questions will be asked from four sections - General English, General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude. Each section will have 25 questions carrying one mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The tier-2 exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates will be asked to write a short essay or letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes. The paper will carry total marks of 50. The syllabus for the exam will be mentioned in the official notification.

