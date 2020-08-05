SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka Class 10 Result To Be Out This Week At 'karresults.nic.in'

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or the KSEEB is likely to announce the Karnataka SSLC result on Friday as per reports. The results are live on the official website of KSEEB. Students registered under the batch of 2019-2020 for Karnataka SSLC result can check the results once it is live on the website. As the results are out on Friday the students are also urged to check the marks and the names on the provisional mark sheet of SSLC exam result for any discrepancies.

SSLC result 2020 Karnataka to be out this week

The Karnataka SSLC result might be released this week as per state education minister S Suresh Kumar's earlier statement. Before this, the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced almost three weeks ago. Out of all the students who registered 61.80% of students cleared the examinations. The science stream passing percentage was 66.58%, for commerce, it was 66.39% followed by arts stream that is 50.53%. The passing percentage for class 12th or 2nd PUC was slightly better than last year, which was 61.73%. Similarly, the performance of students in SSLC result 2020 is much awaited by over 8.40 lakh students across the state.

How to check SSLC result 2020 once it is out on Friday that is August 7, 2020?

Copy the link kseeb.kar.nic.in and paste on the search bar on Karnataka SSLC result date. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Karnataka SSLC result homepage. You will see ‘SSLC Results’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing SSLC exam result. Click enter and it will lead to the Karnataka SSLC result. Check for the name and marks on the Karnataka SSLC result. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for SSLC result 2020 Karnataka.

Normally Karnataka SSLC result is declared by the month of May or late April. However, this year, the coronavirus situation caused a major delay in declaration of results. Karnataka was one of the few states which were able to conduct the exams despite the early threats of COVID-19. Lakhs of students appeared for the examinations between June 25, 2020, to July 3, 2020. The authorities faced major flak for conducting the examinations during high health risk due to the virus. However, the authorities did conduct the exams successfully.

