Are 10th And 12th Board Exams Cancelled For 2021? New Economic Policy's Massive Changes

The New Economic Policy was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday that is July 29,2020. The changes suggested major altercations to the current education system. The education policies are meant to adapt to a multidisciplinary programme across higher studies and a skill development continuation of secondary and higher secondary education. The New Economic Policy suggests to scrap the 10+2 structure of school and follow a 5+3+3+4 pattern which will follow the 3-8 years of foundational stage schooling, 8-11 of preparatory schooling, 11-14 of middle schooling, and 14-18 of secondary schooling for the said age groups. However, this begs the question, are 10th and 12th board exams cancelled for 2021?

Are 10th and 12th board exams cancelled for 2021?

New Economic Policy plans to bring changes in Indian higher education by opening market to bring foreign universities and dissemble University Grants Commission followed by the All India Council for Technical Education that is the AICTE. The policy also suggests inviting a four-year multi-disciplinary undergraduate program.

However, these changes are concurrent ones, the state, as well as the centre, are supposed to work on the implementation of the policies, which will be a slow and gradual change. Thus the cancellation of 2021 10th board exams and 12th board exams is unlikely. The institutions cannot be multidisciplinary within a year’s time as required to be in the NEP. Thus the cancellation of board examinations is likely a distant affair.

The New Economic Policy also looks at the making technology a part of the curriculum. However, an apt infrastructure is required to fulfil the changes in micro levels, which also requires time. Thus the implementation requires funding, which is yet to be availed by the Union Cabinet. Thus cancellation of 10th and 12th board exams are not on the table for the educational institutions at the moment but might be a course of education in the coming years.

The New Economic Policy comes along after a few decades. It was first introduced back in 1968. A second change was brought in the year 1986. NEP was revisited in the year 1992 under the leadership of PV Narasimha Rao who was the then Prime Minister. This is the third time NEP saw a change.

