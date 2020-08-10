TN 10th Result 2020: Topper List Not To Be Declared! 100% Students Pass TN SSLC Exam

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the results for Tamil Nadu SSLC exam today. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, which was scheduled between March 27 to April 13. The results are available on Tamil Nadu's official website for examinations at - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

TN 10th result 2020 Topper

The pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam in 2020 is at 100%. This is due to the fact that the Tamil Nadu government had earlier declared all the SSLC students as passed after the exam was cancelled due to Madras High court's order. All the 9.39 lakhs students were declared passed for this year. In 2019, 95.2% of students had passed the exams.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu education board had released the results for Class 12th this year on July 16th. The pass percentage was recorded at 92.3%. While the class 11th results were announced on July 31st where the pass percentage was recorded at 96.04%.

How are marks awarded for Tamil Nadu SSLC exam?

As far as the evaluation is concerned, 80 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in quarterly and half-yearly examinations, and the remaining 20 percentage weightage will be given to attendance.

Due to the coronavirus situation across the country, Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2020 were announced online.

Note: Students having any grievances with respect to their marks can address the same at dge.tn.gov.in from August 17th to August 25th.

For passing, students need 35 marks out of 100 in each of the six subjects.

ALSO READ| Smart India Hackathon Gives Confidence To Students To Stand Up Like Warriors: HRD Minister

Check TN 10th Result 2020 from online portal

Copy the link tnresults.nic.in and paste on the web browser's search bar, which will redirect you to the TN 10th result 2020 homepage.

Click on 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'.

Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing Tamil Nadu 10th result

Click enter and it will lead to the TN 10th result 2020

Check for the name and marks on the page.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for TN 10th result 2020.

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or the DGE has a mobile application under the name TN SSLC Result App.

Alternate links to check TN 10th result if the main website is not loading

manabadi.co.in

manabadi.com

examresults.net.

dge1.tn.nic.in

schools9.com

ALSO READ| Why Do Hospitals Have Plus Sign? What Does It Represent?

ALSO READ| National Education Policy: Here's What 5+3+3+4 System Of School Education Means

Image courtesy: DGE website

Image courtesy: DGE website

ALSO READ| 'Access To Quality Education': Vice President Naidu Hails National Education Policy 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock