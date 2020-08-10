TN 10th Result 2020: Topper List Not To Be Declared! 100% Students Pass TN SSLC Exam

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the results for Tamil Nadu SSLC exam today. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, which was scheduled between March 27 to April 13. The results are available on Tamil Nadu's official website for examinations at - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.
The pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exam in 2020 is at 100%. This is due to the fact that the Tamil Nadu government had earlier declared all the SSLC students as passed after the exam was cancelled due to Madras High court's order. All the 9.39 lakhs students were declared passed for this year. In 2019, 95.2% of students had passed the exams.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu education board had released the results for Class 12th this year on July 16th. The pass percentage was recorded at 92.3%. While the class 11th results were announced on July 31st where the pass percentage was recorded at 96.04%.
Image courtesy: DGE website
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock