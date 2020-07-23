SSLC Revaluation Result: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan To Reveal Revaluation Result Post July 27

Pareeksha Bhavan would announce the Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020 after July 27, 2020. According to reports, an official statement by the state government revealed the information recently. After the declaration of Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020, students who had applied for the process could check their scorecard on the official website of Pareeksha Bhavan at www.keralapareekshabhavan.in. We have mentioned further details about the SSLC revaluation result 2020 that you must check out:

Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020 after July 27, 2020

Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020 would appear on the official website of Pareeksha Bhavan at www.keralapareekshabhavan.in after July 27, 2020. The site stated that THSLC HI and AHSLC revaluation result would also come out after July 27, 2020. Check out details about Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020 and important dates.

Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020 details

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan had declared the SSLC result 2020 on June 30, 2020. Students could apply Kerala for SSLC revaluation result 2020 and to obtain the photocopy of answer sheets between July 2, 2020, to July 7, 2020. There has been a delay in Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the exams took place in February and March, but the government had to postpone some of them till May 26.

Kerala SSLC pass percentage and topper districts

Reports suggest that a total of 4,17,101 students had taken the exam this year. Out of all the candidates, 98.82% of them had passed the SSLC exam 2020. The topping district this year was Pathanamthitta, while Wayanad bagged the last position. Check details about digital certificates and SAY exam scheme:

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon

Digital certificates with QR codes

After Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2020, the state government would provide the digital certificates with QR codes to candidates who have passed Class 10th exams. Marksheet of the students contains grades that they scored. However, the details about the score would not appear in the scorecards. Furthermore, those who could not appear for the SSLC examination in 2020 would receive another opportunity under Save A Year (SAY) exams scheme.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination Passing Percentage Touches 69.2%