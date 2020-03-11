'Stammer' The Poem: Summary, Appreciation And Analysis To Help You Understand It Better

The poem Stammer is penned down by K Satchidanandan. It is a thoughtful take on embracing one's imperfections and flaws. Read the poem below. Also, check out the Stammer summary and Stammer poem analysis below.
The poem Stammer manages to amaze the readers with its efficient exposition. It is a humorous take on stammering which often affects the self-esteem of several individuals. The poet relates stammering to the subtle flaws and imperfections which threaten to haunt the humankind. The poem, Stammer is also a very clever depiction on how individuals usually perceive stammering.
Also Read: Rashami Desai's Look In 'Naagin 4' Revealed, Producer Mukta Dhond Gives A Sneak-peek
The poet clearly says that stammer cannot be labelled as a 'handicap'. Instead, poet K Satchidanandan labels it as a 'mode of speech'. The inspiration for the poem is derived from the Indian Communist leader EMS Namboodiripad. When the leader was quipped by a journalist on whether he stammers every time, he replied saying, 'No, I stammer only when I speak.' The poet also gives out a subtle comparison between stammering in speech and lameness in walking.
The Stammer poem aims to enlighten the reader on how imperfections can affect all the facets of life, be it literature or language. The poet also stresses how the stammer becomes equivalent to one's mother tongue. It also specifies how these flaws which are specified her as stammer add more 'charm' to one's life. The poet has also played with the word 'meaning' wherein it drastically varies from being the meaning of a 'word' to being the meaning of a 'life'.
Also Read: Faraar From 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Has Arjun & Parineeti Showcasing Their Best Moves
Time and again, the poet adds that stammer can be labelled as a mode of speech wherein silence also becomes something meaningful. The poet further stresses that there is a need for the reader to fill in the gaps themselves to derive their own meaning from stammering. The beauty of Stammer is how it basks in its own ambiguity. It is further shown how lameness and stammering both hinder the speech and action in their own way. The poet also relates stammering to the complexed world of imperfections.
Also Read: RTE Maharashtra 2020: How To Apply? Read Step-by-step Procedure
Stammer poem stands out as it is a breath of fresh air because and aims at giving a new perspective to the reader. In today's world, wherein everyone is running behind perfection, Stammer makes the reader understand the importance of embracing one's flaws. The beauty of the Stammer poem is that the reader is free to derive their own assumptions and moral after reading the poem without it imposing anything.