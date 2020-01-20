'Study At A Time You Are Comfortable With': PM's Advise To Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha

During the third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students from all across the country on examinations and everything related to education.

'Study at the time of your comfort'- PM Modi

During the address, when asked about the best time to study, PM Modi said, "If we spend our entire day working, then the mind is somewhat engaged. Will your mind be empty at that time? Action-reaction of events of the day will also go on."

Adding further, the Prime Minister advised students to study at their time of 'comfort'.

"It is possible that if you get up in the morning and study, then your brain will be more active. But everyone has their specialty, so study at the time you are comfortable with. Be it in the morning or the evening."

PM Modi's '#Nofilter' discussion

During his opening address at the event, PM Modi asked the students to carry out a discussion with him without any filter.

He said let’s begin with the hashtag "without filter" that is trending nowadays on social media and let this discussion also be "free, light-hearted and interesting."

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a unique program organised on a large scale and Prime Minister himself will be working to reduce the stress level of students ahead of the board examinations.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had introduced a 'short essay' competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020.' The entries for the essay competition were to be submitted from December 2, 2019, to December 23, 2019.

