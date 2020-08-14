SLAT Result 2020: Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020 Declared On Official Website

Symbiosis International (deemed) University declared its Symbiosis SLAT result 2020 today online. The SLAT result date was earlier announced by the university in an official statement on its website. All the candidates who had appeared in SLAT 2020 can now check their Symbiosis SLAT result 2020 on the official website of Symbiosis International (deemed) University at, set-test.org. Here is everything you need to know about Symbiosis SLAT result 2020.

Symbiosis SLAT result 2020

The candidates can use their registered SET ID and password to access Symbiosis SLAT result 2020. The online applications for SLAT 2020 were started earlier this year from January 22. The last date to submit their online applications of SLAT 2020 was May 10, 2020. This year, SLAT 2020 was conducted from July 26, 2020, to July 28, 2020, by the Symbiosis International University. Those candidates who clear the SLAT 2020 examination become eligible to take admission in Symbiosis institutes in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, and Nagpur in various programmes. The private university has several 5 years integrated undergraduate courses like Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Law - BA LLB (Honours) - and Bachelor of Business Administration and BA. / BBA. LL.B, 3-year LL.B and One-year LL.M programme.

SLAT result date

The official statement regarding the Symbiosis SLAT result date read as, “SLAT result will be available today (August 13) after 8 pm.”

How to check Symbiosis SLAT result 2020

The Symbiosis SLAT result 2020 is now available on the official website of the university set-test.org. The candidates can follow these simple steps to access their Symbiosis SLAT result 2020. Here is a look at the steps.

Go to the official website of Symbiosis International (deemed) University at set-test.org.

On the homepage of the website, search for the link of Symbiosis SLAT result 2020 an click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your registered SET ID and password. Cross-check it and click on submit.

Your Symbiosis SLAT result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the SLAT 2020 result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website (https://www.set-test.org/) of Symbiosis International (deemed) University to know about all the latest updates and news related to Symbiosis result 2020.