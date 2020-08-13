AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Online Applications For 194 Junior Residents Posts Ends Today

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, had earlier released an official notification regarding the AIIMS recruitment 2020. The AIIMS Delhi recruitment drive had invited online applications for filling the vacancies of various junior residents. The AIIMS recruitment 2020 for these posts will end on August 13, 2020, i.e. today is the last day to apply in AIIMS Delhi recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply today on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), aiimsexams.org. For all the people who are wondering about AIIMS recruitment 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

AIIMS recruitment 2020

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi had released an AIIMS Delhi recruitment notification for 194 vacancies of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) for the July 2020 session. Online applications were invited in the AIIMS recruitment 2020 for these 194 posts in the notification dated August 4, 2020. The official AIIMS Delhi recruitment notification had mentioned the last date of online submission of application is August 13, 2020. Out of these total 194 vacancies, 82 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 18 vacancies are for EWS category, 50 for OBC, 31 for SC and 13 for ST category. There are different specialities in the AIIMS Delhi vacancy like a blood bank, burns and plastic surgery, community medicine, emergency medicine, nephrology, neurology, etc. Here is a look at the details of AIIMS Delhi vacancy as notified in the official AIIMS recruitment 2020 notification.

Image Credits: aiimsexams.org

Educational qualifications for AIIMS recruitment 2020

The candidates should have cleared MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/DCI.

Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency (Non-Academic) i.e. June 30, 2020, will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) between July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020, only will be considered.

DMC/DDC Registration is compulsory before joining if selected

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official notification of AIIMS recruitment 2020. The interested and eligible candidates are also advised to fill the form fast as it is the last date to apply online today. To check the official AIIMS recruitment 2020, click HERE