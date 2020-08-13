Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020 To Be Declared On August 13; Here's How To Check

Symbiosis International (deemed) University will be announcing the result of Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) on August 13. The result will be available on the official site, i.e set-test.org, after 8:00pm.

The university in a statement said, “SLAT result will be available today (August 13) after 8pm”.

Once the result is declared, the candidates will have to visit the website and key in their SET ID and password to check their scores. The Symbiosis International University had conducted that SLAT 2020 from July 26 to 28, earlier this year. The candidates who clear the entrance examination will be eligible to take admission in Symbiosis institutes in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, and Nagpur in various programmes.

The private university offers 5-year integrated undergraduate programmes like Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Law - BA LLB (Honours) - and Bachelor of Business Administration and BA. / BBA. LL.B, 3-year LL.B and One-year LL.M programme.

How to check SLAT 2020 result

To check the result, the candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps;

Visit the official website - set-test.org

On the homepage, click on SLAT 2020 result link

Enter the SET ID and password

The result for SLAT 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

