Goa Board SSC Result 2020 Declared: 92.6% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

The Goa Board has officially declared the results of the SSC or Class 10th 2020 on July 28 at 4:30 PM and the overall pass percentage is 92.6%. All students who appeared for the exams can check their Goa Board SSC result now at www.gbshse.gov.in. The declaration of Goa Board SSC exam results has been highly awaited by the students since the completion of the Board exams in June. The girls outperformed boys with overall percentage of 93.3% in Goa Board SSC exams and boys stood at 92%.

The Goa Board SSC 2020 results have been released online for all the students who appeared in the exam. Students can access their SSC result 2020 by visiting the official website, entering their roll number and other essential details. In addition to this, a direct link to the exam name board exam results has also been provided on this page so that students are able to access it with ease.

Goa Board SSC Pass Percentage and Overview

In the year 2019, a total of 18,684 students had registered for the exam name examination. The pass percentage for SSC Class 10 results in 2019 was 92.47%. In the year 2020, a total of 19,680 students had registered for the class 10 board examination. The Goa Board SSC results in 2019 were declared in the month of May. However, this year it was delayed due to the coronavirus situation by over almost two months. The Goa Board SSC examination this year was conducted at 29 centres in the state. Out of total students who appeared for the exams, 9,790 were boys and 9,890 were girls.

How to check the Goa Board SSC result 2020 online?

Students need to visit the official website for Goa Board result 2020 at www.gbshse.gov.in

The home page of Goa Board result 2020 site will show the announcement tab. Students need to check the GBSHSE result 2020 from the link.

Candidates need to enter their roll number, and other credentials as visible on the admit card for GBSHSE result 2020.

They need to check GBSHSE 10th result via the available link.

The Goa Board SSC result 2020 will appear on a new page and will showcase the marks of the students.

