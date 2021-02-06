TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2021: Class 10th, 12th Exam Time-table Released

TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2021: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will conduct the TBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) exams 2021 in the month of May. TBSE has released the detailed schedule for Tripura Board class 10th and 12th exams. According to the schedule, TBSE class 10th exam 2021 will be held from May 19 to June 4. TBSE class 12th exam 2021 will be held from May 18 to June 11.

Candidates can view the detailed time-table of TBSE exams 2021 on the official website - https://tbse.tripura.gov.in/. All the exams will begin at 12 noon. Approximately, 50,000 candidates from class 10 and 30,000 from class 12 are expected to appear for the Tripura Board examinations.

TBSE Tripura Board Madrasa Exam Schedule

Moreover, Tripura Board Madrasa class 10 (Alim) and class 12 (Fazil) exam 2021 schedules have also been released. According to the time-table, Tripura class 10th/Alim exams will be held from May 19 to June 9. TBSE class 12th (Fazil) exams will be held from May 18 to June 7, 2021.

TBSE Tripura Board Practical Exams 2021

"Practical Examinations in Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Physics and Psychology, will be held from 15th March to 30th March 2021. The students are directed to contact their respective schools for Practical Examination dates. Practical Examination for Statistics will be held on 25th March 2021 at 11 am. Practical Examination for all candidates in Music will be held only at Bani Vidyapith Girls’ HS School, Agartala during April 26 and 27, 2021 beginning at 11 am," the official notice reads.

TBSE Tripura Board Passing Mark

From this year onwards, the passing percentage for candidates appearing for old syllabus students will be 30% while for new syllabus it will be 33%. Class 10th students will appear for theory paper carrying 80 marks and 5 marks each for weekly tests and assignments. 10 marks will be for their performance in pre-board exams. For class 12th students, each theory paper will carry 70 marks and practical examinations will have a weightage of 30 marks.

(Image credit: PTI)