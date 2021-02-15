Telangana TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET Schedule Released; Check Key Dates Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the detailed schedule of TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET, PGECET, EDCET, S LAWCET, PG LAWCET, and TS PECET exams 2021. TSCHE conducts the state-level Common Entrance Tests ( CETs) for the academic year 2021-22 for admission into various UG and PG Professional courses offered in the Professional Colleges of Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22. Check detailed schedule here.

TSCHE announces Telangana CET dates:

According to the schedule, Osmania University will conduct Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) on June 20, 2021, for M.E. /M.Tech. / M.Pham./M.Arch. Pharma D (PB) etc. courses. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will conduct the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) on July 1, 2021, for Lateral entry B.E. /B.Tech. / B.Pham courses. JNTUH will conduct the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for B.E. /B.Tech. / B.Pham courses from July 5 to July 9, 2021.

TSCHE will soon announce the dates for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET), Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PG LAWCET) and Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) on the official website. The application forms for these exams will also be released in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)