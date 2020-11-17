TGT Eligibility Criteria To Become A Teacher In Any Central-aided School

The trained graduate teachers or TGTs are eligible for teaching in the higher education level in any Kendriya Vidyalaya or such central government schools like Navodya Vidyalaya, Army Public Schools, among others. If one wants to become a TGT, they must fulfil the following eligibility criteria.

Also read: ICAI CA November Exam 2020 Update: Here Is How To Submit Concerns About Exam Centres

TGT Eligibility Criteria Details

The aspirant should pass the CTET examination paper II in their relevant subject. This examination is organised by NCTE as an entrance test for all TGT teachers.

They should be proficient in Hindi and English and must be able to teach in both these mediums.

They should have a B.Ed. degree from any recognised university. The degree should be completed before the submission of the TGT application.

Also read: RPSC Recruitment 2020 Written Exam Commences For Over 5000 Constable Posts

The KVS TGT eligibility criteria are applicable for subjects like mathematics, history, science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, social studies, work experience, art education, physical and health education.

Teachers should have a valid degree in physical education and five years of art education for their relevant subject from any MHRD affiliated institution.

The TGT eligibility for work experience mandates one with a three years diploma after higher secondary or degree in electronics from any government permitted Institute. Candidates who have one year of practical work experience in any factory are desirable.

Those who want to teach social science should have a degree in History or Geography with 50% marks with other subjects like Geography, History, Economics or Political Science and must have 50% marks in aggregate. Those who have an honours degree in History or Geography should pass the honours degree with 50% and must have studied a subject like political science, economics, history, geography, in their first or the second year of graduation with 50% marks in aggregate.

Also read: NTA Duet LLB Result 2020: NTA Releases Delhi University LLB Entrance Exam's Scorecard

Those who want to teach in TGT Mathematics must have passed honours or general degree with Mathematics and should have studied a subject like physics, chemistry, electronics, computer science during graduation with 50% aggregate marks. Only candidates having BA or B.Sc. in mathematics are eligible.

For the science post, the TGT requirement is an honours degree with Botany, Zoology or Chemistry with 50% marks in the main subject and 50% on subjects like chemistry, Botany, Zoology or Chemistry in graduation.

For the TGT English or Hindi or Sanskrit post, one should have 50% marks in the related subject and 50% in aggregate in the other two related subjects.

One should furnish the CTET certificate during the submission of the form.

Also read: AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET Exam Results Have Been Declared Now; Exam Was Conducted On October 1

Reservation

There is also reservation and age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, ex-Servicemen, and female candidates. Physically handicapped teachers are also eligible for age relaxation in TGT recruitment. The KVS members do not have any age limit.