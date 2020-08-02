'Can’t Acquire Jayalalithaa’s Assets': Niece J Deepa Moves Tamil Nadu HC To Challenge Govt

The niece of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa has moved the Madras High Court to contend that the state government cannot acquire the ancestral property (movable and immovable) of Jayalalithaa for the purpose of constructing a memorial.

J Deepa, the niece has filed a petition in the court against the government's attempt to acquire the residence of Jayalalithaa, Veda Nilayam which is located in the Poes Garden area, to convert it to a memorial.

She challenged the government's move by citing the Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR Act), stating that the act does not empower the government to take over private property to convert it to a memorial.

She said her family has a long-standing history with the residence and have several treasures from their forefathers including gold, silver, copper, platinum, diamonds and various precious metals, which the land acquisition act restricts the government from taking over. She said the antiques are of high value and heritage that were passed on to her aunt Jayalalithaa by their great grandfather who was a physician in the Royal Palace of Mysore.

The petition filed by Deepa also says that the acquisition of Jayalalithaa's residence will hamper the proceedings of Justice Arumugaswamy Commission enquiring into the suspicious death of Jayalalithaa.

High Court had recently contended that Deepa and her brother J. Deepak are the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa in respect of the latter's ancestral and self-acquired assets. Deepa charged a serious allegation on the state government saying the government is trying to usurp the property and the treasure under the garb of making memorial and has illegally taken possession of the property and other assets.

