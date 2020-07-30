Why Do Hospitals Have Plus Sign? What Does It Represent?

Hospitals and doctors are often associated with a symbol. This symbol is of a red cross of a plus sign which is used by almost every doctor and medical care professional. People often wonder about the plus sign in hospitals and plus sign on an ambulance. Not many people know the origins of this plus sign in hospitals which is also used by doctors and medical professionals. To all the people who are wondering about why do hospitals have plus sign, here is everything you need to know about the plus sign in hospitals.

Also Read | Friendship Day Gifting Options For Friends To Enjoy A Board Game Night

Also Read | International Friendship Day Quotes In Hindi To Share With Your Best Friends

Why do hospitals have Plus sign?

To all the people who are wondering about the plus sign in hospitals, it is actually not a plus sign, it is a cross symbol. The cross symbol is the sign of the Red Cross, which is a voluntary organisation working in the field of medical services. The organisation was founded by Henry Dunant around 157 years ago in 1863. The sign is usually found in hospitals which are also known as plus sign in hospital, nursing homes, clinics, dispensary, ambulances, etc. In Islamic countries, the red cross is replaced with a red crescent. It is one of the most recognised symbols in the world. The red cross emblem is not any first aid or medical sign. The red cross sign or plus sign as it is often called shows that these people are not a part of conflict and are simply there to help.

Image Credits: Pixabay

The primary reason Cross Symbols are used and associated with medical professions is mainly because of its use by the International Red Cross Society. The symbol is adopted by the International Red Cross Society to depict the doctors who are registered with Red Cross Society. All doctors are not legally entitled to use it. The Red Cross symbol is used in hospitals and by doctors so that they can be easily identified as red colour often represents danger. The red cross, red crescent, and red crystal are all symbols of protection.

Also Read | International Friendship Day Images To Celebrate This Special Occasion

Also Read | International Friendship Day Memes To Make Your Buddies Laugh Out Loud

The official sign of medical profession is Caduceus. The medical symbol is of a winged staff with two snakes wrapped around it. However, premier health organizations and regulatory bodies such as the World Health Organization and the Medical Council of India use a different symbol, the rod of Asclepius in their logo.

Image Credits: Pixabay