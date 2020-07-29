Goa Board SSC Result 2020 Topper List: Goa Board Merit List Not Declared Yet

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the Goa board SSC result 2020 today on July 28, 2020. The board announced the GBSHSE result 2020 at 4.30 PM. Goa board SSC result 2020 was declared online on the official website of the board, gbshse.gov.in. Students who had appeared in Goa board’s class 10 exams can check their result on the official website now. As the Goa board SSC result 2020 is declared, several people are wondering about Goa board SSC result 2020 topper list. To all the people wondering about Goa board SSC result 2020 topper list, here is everything you need to know about it.

Goa board SSC result 2020 topper list

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has not released the Goa Board SSC result 2020 topper list yet. The reason behind the board not releasing the topper list is not yet known. Almost 18,939 students were awaiting their Goa board SSC result 2020 this year. The passing percentage of Goa board SSC result 2020 stands at 92.6%. Girls have outshined boys in this year's Goa Board SSC result 2020. The passing percentage of girls is 93.27% whereas 92.06% of boys have cleared the examination.

The results of class 10 examination of the Goa board are usually declared around the month of May or early June. However, this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation in India and lockdown, the results were delayed. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in April. However, after conducting a few papers, the exams were later postponed. The remaining exams were then conducted between May 21 to June 6.

How to check Goa board SSC result 2020?

Go to the official website of The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), gbshse.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads as ‘GBSHSE SSC Result 2020’

Enter the required credentials like roll number as mentioned on the admit card. Put in the correct captcha code as displayed on the screen.

Cross-check the details once again and click on submit.

Your Goa board SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Goa board SSC result 2020 and take a print out for future use.

To know about all the latest updates and news related to Goa board result 2020, keep checking the official website of The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE).