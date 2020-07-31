TN Plus One Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result Declared On "tnresults.nic.in"

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or DGE has announced the Tamil Nadu 11th result. The results are live on the official website of DGE. It was announced around 9.30 am today that is July 31. Students registered under the batch of 2019-2020 plus one class can access it today. Students are also urged to check the marks, the names on the provisional mark sheet of Tamil Nadu 11th result for any discrepancies.

Also Read | TN 11th Result 2020 To Be Announced On July 31, 2020 At 9.30 AM

Before this the results of the Tamil Nadu class 12 results were announced on July 16, 2020. Out of all the students who registered 92.3% of students cleared the examinations. Girls have scored better than the boys in TN plus two results with 94.8% of passing percentage. Boys passing percentage was 89.41%.

The education minister of Tamil Nadu KA Sengottaiyan had announced earlier that the HSLC reappearing results are also out now for class 12th students. The students who have mentioned their contact while filling the form will be getting the results through SMS, and if not, students can visit the official website to check the results.

Over nine lakh students can check the results for the Tamil Nadu plus one exam that were originally held in March. Some of the exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students were marked on the average performance. The pandemic situation delayed the declaration by over two months. Generally, the results were going to be announced during May or early June. However, it was announced today.

TN plus one result 2020 gateway

Copy the link tnresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for TN plus one result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Tamil Nadu 11th result homepage. You will see ‘Plus one result' click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing Tamil Nadu 11th result. Click enter and it will lead to the TN board result 2020. Check for the name and marks on the TN board result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for TN plus one result 2020.

Also Read | SSLC Revaluation Result: Here Is How To Check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result For 2020

Some alternate links if the main website is not loading of TN plus one result 2020-

dge.tn.gov.in dge2.tn.nic.in manabadi.co.in dge1.tn.nic.in tnresults.nic.in schools9.com

Also Read | TN SSLC Results 2020: Tamil Nadu 10th Results To Be Announced Soon, Check Details Here

Also Read | Goa Board SSC Result 2020 Topper List: Goa Board Merit List Not Declared Yet