Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exams: School Education Minister To Meet CM, Final Decision Soon

After the CBSE released its datasheet for the class 10th and 12th board exams, sources revealed that Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan is all set to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to decide about conducting the Class 10th board exams in the state. This comes after the Tamil Nadu school education department announced the board exam schedule for the 10th students, scheduling it between July 1-12. However, soon after, opposition parties and other social forums raised apprehensions about conducting amidst of Corona crisis.

Sources have revealed that in the meeting between the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, a final decision regarding the class 10th board exams will be taken and the option of postponing the exams may also be considered during the meet.

The state has reported 10,585 positive cases of Coronavirus till date while 3,538 have recovered. Tamil Nadu has also witnessed 74 deaths due to the virus.

Read: CBSE Board 2021: 75% Attendance Compulsory For Students & Other Important Details

Read: CBSE 10th &12th Board Exam Dates OUT; Re-scheduled Between July 1 And July 15 Amid Covid

CBSE releases date sheet for X & XII board exams

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations for the remaining papers. The class 10th schedule for the remaining exams is for the students of North-East Delhi only whereas the class 12th schedule is for students across the country. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' releasing the date sheets on Twitter extended his best wishes to the students.

The CBSE exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. "The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

Read: SSLC Exams In Karnataka To Held Be Between June 25 To July 4: State Education Minister

Read: CBSE Class 10 & 12 Exams Datesheet To Be Out At 5 PM On Saturday, Announces HRD Minister