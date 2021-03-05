DSSSB recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Over 1800 Vacancies; Here's Last Date

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has recently released the notification for over 1800 vacancies. The vacancies are for posts like TGT, Special Educator (Primary), Assistant Grade-ll, Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Personal Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Scientific Assistant, Security Supervisor, Assistant Foreman, Carpenter II Class, Assistant Filter supervisor and Programmer. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the DSSSB official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the mode of online application would start from March 15, 2021, and would last till April 14, 2021. Candidates would then be selected via a one-tier/two-tier examination scheme followed by a skill test wherever applicable.

DSSSB recruitment 2021: Age limit and vacancy

Click here for the complete DSSSB recruitment notification PDF

Technical Assistant - 18 to 27 years, 32 posts

Laboratory Attendant - 18 to 27 Years, 66 posts

Assistant Chemist - 30 years, 40 posts

Assistant Engineer E&M - 30 Years, 14 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical) - 30 Years, 62 posts

Draftsman Grade I - 30 Years, 16 posts

Personal Assistant - 30 Years, 84 posts

Pharmacist - 18 to 27 years, 82 posts

Assistant Director - 30 years, 3 posts

Assistant Grade-II - 18 to 27 years, 28 posts

Junior Stenographer (English) - 18 to 27 years, 13 posts

Junior Engineer Electronics - 18 to 30 years, 31 posts

Scientific Assistant Biology - 18 to 27 years, 6 posts

Security Supervisor - 18 to 27 years, 9 posts

Assistant Foreman - 18 to 35 years, 158 posts

Carpenter II Class - 18 to 27 years, 4 posts

Assistant Filter supervisor - 18 to 27 years, 11 posts

Programmer - 30 Years, 5 posts

TGT (Deaf & Dumb) - 30 Years, 19 posts

Special Educator Primary - 30 Years, 1126 posts

DSSSB vacancy could be filled by clicking on the direct link here after March 15, 2021. Candidates can check the complete notification related to educational qualification and the eligibility criteria on the official website. Candidates should note that the application link would be disabled after April 14, 2021. No other mode of applications would be entertained by the DSSSB board, Delhi. The date of exams to be conducted for these 1800 posts will be intimated shortly on the official website itself.

