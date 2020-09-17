TNUSRB 2020: TNUSRB Recruitment 2020 Notification Released For More Than 10,000 Posts

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board released an official TNUSRB recruitment 2020 notification. The TNUSRB recruitment 2020 notification was released on the official website of the TNUSRB 2020 at tnusrbonline.org. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board and see the TNUSRB police recruitment notification. The TNUSRB 2020 recruitment is for more than 10,000 posts of constables, jail warden and firemen. For all the people who are wondering about the TNUSRB recruitment 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

TNUSRB 2020

There are a total of 10,908 posts on offer in the TNUSRB 2020 vacancy. The interested and eligible candidates will have to apply on the official website of The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board at tnusrbonline.org. The application window of the TNUSRB recruitment 2020 will be starting from September 26, 2020. The candidates can apply in this TNUSRB recruitment 2020 till October 26, 2020. The examination for this TNUSRB police recruitment will be held on December 23, 2020. The candidates in the TNUSRB 2020 recruitment will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination which is to be held on December 23, 2020. It will be followed by a physical test, viva-voce and special marks.

TNUSRB recruitment 2020 details

Gr II Police Constable (Special Force) - 6,547

Gr II Police Constable (Armed Force) - 3,784

Fireman - 458

Gr II Jail Warden - 119

Total number of TNUSRB vacancy - 10,908

Eligibility of TNUSRB 2020 recruitment

The candidates applying in the TNUSRB recruitment 2020 should be having a class 10 or equivalent passing certificate of a recognised board. The candidates should also have the Tamil language as one of the subjects in the class 10 examination. Candidates who have a higher qualification but have not cleared their class 10 exam are not eligible in the TNUSRB police recruitment.

Age limit in TNUSRB 2020 recruitment

The interested candidate applying in the TNUSRB 2020 recruitment should not be more than 26 years of age. There are certain relaxations for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Candidates are advised to check the official TNUSRB notification to see the details about it.

All the interested candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board and read the official TNUSRB police recruitment notification to know about all the latest updates and news related to the TNUSRB vacancy.

