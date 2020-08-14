BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Online Application For 2213 Bihar Police Posts Starts From Aug 16

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has recently released an official notification regarding the BPSSC recruitment 2020. Through this official notification, Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications in Bihar Police sub-inspector recruitment.

The BPSSC recruitment 2020 is for a total of 2213 vacancies for the posts of sub-inspector and sergeant. The online registration process in this Bihar police recruitment will be starting from August 16, 2020. The last date to fill the applications online in BPSSC recruitment 2020 is September 24, 2020.

Important dates of Bihar Police sub-inspector recruitment

Starting date to fill the online applications of BPSSC recruitment – Sunday, August 16, 2020

Last date to fill the online applications of BPSSC recruitment – Thursday, September 24, 2020

Last date to pay the online application fee of BPSSC recruitment – Thursday, September 24, 2020

The exact date of examination and the admit card release date will be notified soon on the official website.

Details about the vacancies in Bihar Police sub-inspector recruitment

Police Sub Inspector – 1998 posts

Sergeant – 215 posts

Salary of posts in Bihar Police recruitment

For the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant, the salary of level 6 will be ₹35,400 - ₹1,12,400.

Application fee of Bihar Police recruitment

For the unreserved and OBC/ EWS candidates, the online application fee is ₹700. For the SC and ST candidates, the online application fee is ₹400. The application fee can be paid online through various methods like debit card/credit card/ net banking.

Age limit in Bihar Police sub-inspector recruitment

The minimum age of the interested and eligible candidate should be 20 years. The maximum age of the male candidate should be 37 years and for female candidates, it is 40 years. Age relaxations for different categories by the government are notified in the official notification of BPSSC recruitment 2020.

Bihar Police sub-inspector recruitment selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted through the selection process which comprises three stages. There will be a preliminary exam which will be followed by the main exam. In order to clear the preliminary exam, a candidate will have to secure at least 30% of marks. After the two exams, the shortlisted candidates will have to pass a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. To see the details about the exam and other eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification of BPSSC recruitment 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), bpssc.bih.nic.in to know about the latest news and updates regarding the free job alert in BPSSC 2020.