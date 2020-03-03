TPSC Recruitment 2020 - For The Post Of TCS Grade II And TPS Grade II

Tripura Public Service Commission TPSC recruitment has invited many applications for the post of Tripura Civil Service Grade-II and Tripura Police Service Grade-II, Group A Gazetted under GA (P&T) Department, Government of Tripura. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the TPSC recruitment are supposed to download their TPSC result from the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission. The TPSC has shortlisted candidates for the post of Tripura Civil Services TCS Grade II.

TPSC recruitment is declared on the basis of the main written examination which was held on and from December 12 in the year 2017 to January 21, 2018, and also from January 02, 2020, to January 07, 2020. The examination was held for the TPSC recruitment for the post of Tripura Civil Service Grade-II and Tripura Police Service Grade-II, Group A Gazetted under GA (P&T) Department, Government of Tripura. The selected candidates will be eligible for the Personality Test. The date for conducting the Personality Test will be notified to the candidates on the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission. The shortlisted candidates' details are available on the TPSC website and the candidates need to visit the official website for more updates.

How to check the result for TPSC recruitment for 2020

In order to check the selected candidates for the post of Tripura Civil Service Grade-II and Tripura Police Service Grade-II, Group A Gazetted under GA (P&T), the candidates will have to follow some simple steps. Here are the steps that are to be followed.

The candidates will have to visit the official website of the Tripura Public Service Commission TPSC to check their Result.

The candidates will then have to look for the recent news or announcements section which is available on the home page.

The candidate will then have to click on the link 'Main (Written) Examination of TCS, Grade-II & TPS, Grade-II(Advt. No-04/2016 dated 30.04.16 & Addendum dated 09.07.19)' given on the Home Page

After that, a PDF file of the results will open on a new page.

The candidate can take a screenshot or a print out of the results for future reference.

