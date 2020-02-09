Tripura: Pro-CAA Supporters Participate In A Bike Rally At Khumulwng

A pro-Citizenship Amendment Act bike rally was organised in Tripura on Saturday. The rally saw huge participation from the supporters of the Amended Citizenship law. A pro-CAA supporter participating in the bike rally said, "I am a Hindu and this protest is not against any religion but to preserve our culture, language, and identity. In Delhi, CPM is opposing CAA, but in Tripura, Manik Sarkar has kept mum on the issue."

"Bikers will go to every village in Tripura and tell the people how CAA is harmful. Today we do not have jobs, then why are we planning to increase the population of the country by giving citizenships to those who are from neighbouring countries," he added.

Manoj Tiwari leads Pro-CAA bike rally

Earlier on January 9, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari led a massive bike rally in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), to dispel misinformation spreading across the country over the law. Nearly 300 bikers' flag marched on the roads of Delhi and shouted slogans for the BJP government, starting from its headquarters in Delhi up to the Mandi House. Several other BJP leaders also joined the rally to spread awareness about the contentious law and to curb violent protests in the city.

About CAA

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, and Parsis who had arrived in India by December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to escape religious persecution. Opposition parties say the law is against India's Constitution as it makes religion a ground for citizenship.

The country has been witnessing protests against the legislation since its passage in Parliament in December 2019, with protesters arguing that the CAA in combination with other citizenship measures like the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens can be used to discriminate against people. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has denied the charges.

(With inputs from ANI)