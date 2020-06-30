TS EAMCET Hall Ticket To Be Out Between July 1-3; See Steps To Download EAMCET Admit Card

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test aka TS EAMCET's hall ticket 2020 which was supposed to be released today on June 30 will now be released between July 1-3. The candidates who are appearing for TS EAMCET 2020 will have to check the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in to access their admit card.

However, candidates who are still interested to apply for the exams can still apply by today, as today is the last date to apply for the TS EAMCET 2020. However, students applying today would have to pay a late fee. The link for applying for the Test would then be void from tomorrow. The complete steps for applying for the TS EAMCET test is present on the homepage of the official website. The official website can be accessed using this link - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020; Steps to download

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket link on the homepage. Currently, the link is not activated as the last date of application for the test is still open. But the link would be uploaded on the website this week.

Enter your registration number and other details

The hall ticket will be displayed, save it and download it for future reference.

Carry your hall ticket to the exam hall as you would not be allowed to sit in the exam hall without it.

TS hall ticket 2020 updates

TS EAMCET test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) of Hyderabad. The exam is conducted on behalf of TSCHE for admission of new students into various professional courses offered in the university/private colleges for the new academic session 2020-21. TS EAMCET was earlier slated for May 4, but due to lockdown, it will now be conducted on July 6th to 9th. TS EAMCET will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm as well as the afternoon session which would be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students qualifying the exam will be listed into a merit list.

