TS Inter Results 2020 To Be Declared Tomorrow; How To Access And Download Results

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the results of first and second-year students tomorrow. As per reports, the TS inter results will be released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) - results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in. The education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sabita Indra Reddy, will announce TS inter results 2020.

In a report submitted on Jun 15, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education announced that they would declare the TS inter results date on June 17. The Telangana State Board also said that they had submitted the details of the TS Inter results to the Government and were awaiting their response. A board official also gave a statement to a media portal on Tuesday whereby he said that the results were likely to be declared on June 17. The board has also said that a website crash is probable. The board has requested the students to remain calm in case the official website crashes. This may happen in case several students access the website at the same time.

As of Tuesday, the Telangana Board submitted the results of grade 11 and 12 to the Andhra Pradesh government.

How to download TS inter results

Here’s the procedure to download the TS Inter results:

1. Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the home page tab, select the available result link which matches your course (General/Vocational).

3. Enter your credentials in order to log in.

4. Once you enter the correct credentials, your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download the results and take a print-out if possible.

As per reports, over 9.65 lakh students appeared for the first and second-year examinations. Out of these 9.65 students, 4 lakh students have appeared for the second year examinations. The TS results 2020 have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown has made the correction process difficult.

As of 2019, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the results on April 18. Over 59.8% of students cleared the first year exams while 65% of students cleared the second year exams last year.

Image Source: Shutterstock