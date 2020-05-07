TS Inter Results 2020 Latest Update; Read To Know Full Details

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana government has announced to extend the lockdown till May 29, 2020. With this decision, it has become the first state in the country to extend the lockdown beyond May 17, 2020. According to reports, this might impact the TS Inter results which were supposed to come out on May 3, 2020.

Earlier, the reports stated that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) decided to declare the results after the lockdown. However, the evaluation process of TS Inter answer sheets has already begun. Therefore, the TS Inter Results 2020 is expected to be out after the lockdown.

TS Inter Results 2020

According to a report, the state government revealed that it cannot take the risk to lift the lockdown when Telangana has made progress in controlling the spread of the novel virus. Additionally, Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao informed his decision after the cabinet meeting. He also announced that the TS SSC exams will take place the ongoing month. Moreover, the eight exams which are yet to be conducted will take place after getting permission from the high court.

Manabadi Inter Results news

Initially, TS Inter Results 2020 got delayed due to the lockdown. For the first year and second-year students, TS Inter Results 2020 will be visible on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Furthermore, the Manabadi Inter results will also be available on tbbie.cgg.gov.in and exametc.com. We have mentioned easy steps for the students to check their TS Inter Results 2020 online.

Also read: MSBTE Time Table: MSBTE Summer 2020 Exam Date, Time Table And Other Updates

Also read: Bangalore University Exam News: All You Need To Know About Online Exams

AP Inter results

To check the AP Inter results, students need to visit the official website of TSBIE i.e. bie.telangana.gov.in. After which, one has to click on the TS Inter Results 2020 link, visible on the home page. This will direct the candidates to a new page, where they have to enter their toll numbers. By entering the check result tab, the result will appear on the screen.

Also read: Is IGNOU June Exam Postponed? Know More About New Exam Date

Also read: UPSC 2020 Latest Update: Are UPSC Prelims Postponed? Know Details