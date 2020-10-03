TS LAWCET Hall Ticket & PGLCET Hall Ticket 2020 Out Now On Website At ‘tsche.ac.in’

Osmania University has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test or the TS LAWCET and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test or the PGLCET 2020 admit cards. Under the aegis of Education department of Telangana government, the board has now initiated TS LAWCET and PGLCET admit card download on the official website. The state-level entrance examination is for shortlisting deserving candidates for 3 years long and 5 year long LLB regular courses as well as the 2 year-long LLM courses in different law colleges in the state of Telangana.

The TS LAWCET hall ticket, as well as PGLCET, admit card, has been released on the official website of Osmania University. The official link for the same is tsche.ac.in. Read all details regarding TS LAWCET hall ticket download and PGLCET admit card download.

TS LAWCET hall ticket download, TS PGLCET hall ticket details to know

The students who have registered for the examinations can now head to the website to download the dates. The intake is for the academic year 2020 and 2021. The admission process has been adversely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The academic calendar of TS LAWCET 2020 has been delayed by months similar to other entrance examinations of MHCET, NEET 2020 and JEE. However, once the examinations for TS LAWCET 2020 are done, students will be soon enrolled to the respected colleges according to the merit list.

Students will be appearing for the examinations on October 9, 2020. The registered students must carry the TS LAWCET and PGLCET admit card on the day of the exams. The authorities are yet to announce the result declaration dates according to the details available on the website.

For TS LAWCET hall ticket download as well as the PGLCET admit card downloads, the process is almost the same, check it out here-

Ahead of the TS LAWCET 2020 exams log in to the website tsche.ac.in to download TS LAWCET hall ticket. It will lead to the homepage of the PGLCET, TS LAWCET hall ticket. You will have to click on the “LAWCET, PGLCET” on the homepage of PGLCET, TS LAWCET hall ticket download This will lead the candidate to the TS LAWCET hall ticket download, PGLCET download. The TS LAWCET hall ticket, TS PGLCET hall ticket download will be initiated once the credentials are filled in that is the registration number, date of birth. Read all the terms and conditions of TS LAWCET 2020 before finishing the TS LAWCET hall ticket download. A candidate can download e-copy or a soft copy of the TS LAWCET hall ticket and the TS PGLCET hall ticket.

On the TS LAWCET 2020 exam day, the aspiring students will have to follow all the strict social distancing guidelines set by the authorities. They will have to carry an ID card which is recognised by the government and then only they will be allowed to enter after the physical verification at the entry points. Candidates must wear marks on exam date to avoid any transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

At the entry points, the ID cards and the admit cards will be checked by the officials. Apart from that, candidates are advised to devise a travel plan ahead of the TS LAWCET 2020 exam date. Details about the TS LAWCET 2020 syllabus and the examination pattern is available in the above-mentioned links.

