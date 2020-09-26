MHT CET 2020 Admit Card For PCB Is Out At Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in For Download

Maharashtra CET Cell released the MHT CET admit card for PCB candidates today. Candidates who had applied for the exam can check the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The exams for the MHT CET is scheduled from October 1st to 9th at various centres across Maharashtra. The admit cards for the MHT CET exam contain essential details like the exam date and reporting time, along with the exam centre address plus the COVID guidelines that a candidate needs to follow on the day of the exam as well. Read on to check the steps to download the MHT CET admit card for the PCB group. The exam dates for the PCM group of MHT CET is from October 12th to 20th and their admit cards would be released later.

How to download MHT CET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Click on the candidate's login section, which can be spotted on the left side of the homepage.

Type in your login credentials and click on 'proceed'

Click “Download hall tickets”.

Select the subject as PCB and then click on 'Search'. The MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCB group candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a print out for future use.

Click here for direct link to the login page.

The MHT CET examinations will be conducted between October 1 to October 20 as per the official notification for the engineering and pharmacy students. On the basis of the score, students can apply for various institutions across the state. On the day of the exam, students will be only allowed with masks and gloves. The examinations will be held only after the disinfection of the area after one batch of exams as per guidelines set by the state government.

The Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant had earlier revealed that all the MHT CET 2020 exams would be conducted in batches due to the COVID situation and to avoid gathering of a lot of students at one time. The MHT CET exams are conducted to shortlist graduate and postgraduate students into various government-accredited colleges in Maharashtra.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock