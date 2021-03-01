UGC NET 2021: Registration Window Closing Soon, Get Direct Link And Steps To Apply Here

UGC NET 2021: The online registration process for UGC-NET 2021 (December 2020 Cycle) will conclude on March 2, 2021. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the NTA UGC-NET exam can do it now. The last date to pay the application fee is March 3. To apply, visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the December 2020 cycle of exam in May 2021. The December cycle of the exam was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. NTA UGC-NET will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 17. NTA conducts the UGC-NET twice every year. It is a national level eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for assistant professors.

UGC NET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link to apply for UGC- NET

A login page will appear

Provide required information to register yourself

After you have got your registration number, log in using your credentials

Fill up the application form

Scan and upload your photograph and signature

Pay the application fee and submit

Direct link to apply online for UGC-NET

UGC NET Eligibility

Candidates who wish to apply for UGC- NET should have a post-graduate degree in any discipline.

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. Candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Transgender category should have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination.

UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

The UGC- NET 2021 exam duration will be three hours. The exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 will have 50 questions carrying a total of 100 marks on 'Teaching and Research Aptitude'. Paper 2 will comprise 100 questions from the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination will be held following strict guidelines and SOPs to prevent students and staff from getting infected with Coronavirus.

