UGC NET Result 2020 Declared; Here's How To Check The Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared UGC NET 2020 results. The candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET 2020 exam can now download their UGC NET scorecard on the official website. NTA had released the final answer keys and cut-offs on November 30.

The official notice released for UGC NET 2020 result on the official website read, "The JRF Award Letters/NET E-Certificates for candidates, who have qualified for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) of UGC-NET December 2019 is available now. Candidate can download the E-certificate using Application Number or Roll Number of UGC-NET December 2019 and Date of Birth."

READ | UGC NET 2020 Postponed To Avoid Overlap, To Be Conducted From September 24

NTA had conducted the June 2020 UGC NET exam in the months of September, October and November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The certificate for the successful candidates is expected to be released in a few months.

READ | NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2020 Is Out Now! Candidates Can Challenge Answer Key Till Nov 7

After multiple postponements, the exam commenced from September 24 and lasted till November 13 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 examination days during September – November 2020.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

Direct links to check UGC NET 2020 result

READ | CSIR UGC NET 2020: NTA Opens Correction Window To Make Changes In Choice Of Cities

How to check UGC NET 2020 result?

Step 1: Visit the UGC NET official website.

Step 2: Click on the link to check the UGC NET scores.

Step 3: Enter the log-in details and submit.

Step 4: The result can be accessed.

READ | NTA UGC NET 2020: Deadline For Candidate Applications Pushed To May 31 Due To Lockdown

(Image: PTI)