NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2020 Is Out Now! Candidates Can Challenge Answer Key Till Nov 7

The National Testing Agency, NTA recently released the answer key for UGC NET June 2020 exam that is finally being conducted from September 24. The exams would end on November 13. Candidates can check the question papers, as well as their individual marked responses from the exams that have been conducted till now. NTA's official notice states “The Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate and the provisional answer keys for 55 NET Subjects (English & Commerce in 02 shifts) conducted between 24 September and 17 October 2020 (Annexure-I) would be made available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.” The answer key for 55 subjects has been released. Meanwhile, the Agency has released the hall tickets/admit cards for the November UGC NET exams on October 29 earlier. UGC NET result 2020 is expected to be announced in December this year.

Candidates should note that in case they intend to challenge the answer keys, then they can do so only till November 7. They would have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000 as well, per question that they challenge. However, if their answer is correct then their fee would be refunded, after verification by expert lecturers. Read on know more about NTA UGC NET Answer key 2020.

How to download NTA UGC NET Answer key 2020?

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on 'UGC NET Answer Key 2020' link

Your NET answer key download would automatically start and a PDF format would be downloaded.

Check the answer key and save it for future reference.

UGC latest updates

In a new development in the unlocking of the economy after COVID-19 lockdown, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued guidelines for the reopening of universities and colleges across the nation "in a sequential manner". The new guidelines issued by UGC allow the universities and colleges outside the containment zone to reopen after due consultation with the respective State/UT Governments. However, the students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the colleges. The notice stated that the guidelines have been issued after approval by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Health Ministry. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the new guidelines that allowed reopening of educational institutions in India.

