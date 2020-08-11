Union Education Minister Launches Minimum Standards Of Architectural Education Regulations

Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, Union Education Minister virtually launched the "minimum standards of Architectural education regulations, 2020".on Tuesday. Sanjay Dhotre, the Minister of State for Education and Habeeb Khan, President of the Council of Architecture (COA) were also present at the occasion.

While addressing the participants, the Union Minister highlighted the unique architectural beauty of India, its monuments, and the temples. He emphasized that the architecture council should draw their inspiration from the present and past treasures of architecture and bring a catharsis in the field of architecture in order to become a world leader again.

The Union Minister also expressed his confidence, stating that the regulations, shall be able to address the concerns and challenges that the human habitat is facing at the present time.

"The architecture of India is rooted in its history, culture, and religion", added Nishank.

Nishank also emphasized and hailed the New educational policy of 2020, calling it as "the vision of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a new and vibrant India".

"The policy proposes massive reforms. The implementation of the same requires a contribution from all the people. These regulations are an important step which might bring in several ideas and thoughts from the proposed policies", Nishank further said.

Nishank further congratulated the council that drafted the policy and Habeeb Khan and wished all of them luck for their future endeavors.

"These regulations had been in the making for a long time and have finally seen the light of the day after a long wait," says Sanjay Dhotre, the Minister of State for Education.

Dhotre further added the regulations were made earlier in the year 1983, and since then, the scenario has changed by leaps and bounds. Therefore, he added that it was high time the Regulations dealing with architectural education in the country need to be amended in light of the recent developments in the field.

"The ancient cities, monuments, temples, buildings, etc are all Testament of Rich Indian Cultural Heritage and Awe-inspiring Architecture. The architecture of Modern India has the potential to compete with the very best in the world", adds Dhotre.