UP Board Timetable 2021 Released For Class 10th, 12th Exams, Full Schedule Here

UP Board Timetable 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Mahdyamik Shiksha Parishad on Wednesday released UP Board exam 2021 timetable for class 10th and 12th board exams on its official website- upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who are registered for the exams can check their UP Board timetable 2021 on the official website. The UP Board exams 2021 will begin on April 24 and conclude on May 12, 2021.

UP Board class 10th exams 2021 will be held from April 24 and end on May 10 and UP Board class 12th exams 2021 will be held from April 24 and conclude on May 12, 2021. The UP Board exam will be held in two shifts. Both, class 10th and 12th exams will be held together. The first shift of the exam will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift of the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Timetable 2021

UP Board 2021 Practical Exams

Earlier, the deputy CM of UP had announced last month that the UP board 12th exam date 2021 and UP Board 10th exam date 2021 should be expected between April to May this year. UP Board had announced the dates for practical exams in the month of January. The UP Board practicals are being conducted in 2 stages. UP Board practicals for first phase has already begun on February 3 and will continue till February 12. The second phase of UP Board practicals will be held from February 13 to February 22, 2021. In the first stage, UP Board practical exams will be conducted in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan & Basti divisions. In the second stage, the practical exams will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur divisions. All the necessary guidelines and social distancing norms will be followed while conducting UP Board Intermediate Practical Exams to avoid any COVID-19 risks as well as to ensure that there are no cheating occurrences at any exam centers this year.

