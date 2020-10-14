UPJEE Result: Second Seat Allotment Result Announced At Jeecup.nic.in, Here's How To Check

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the 2nd seat allotment UPJEE result. The UPJEE result was declared on the official website of the UPJEE at jeecup.nic.in. The candidates can now go to the official website to check their 2nd seat allotment result. The allotted candidates can choose the Freeze/Float option after logging in. For all the people who are curious to know about the UPJEE result and UPJEE counselling, here is everything you need to know about it.

UPJEE result: Second seat allotment list

The UPJEE’s official website has released an official notice on the homepage. The official notice has mentioned that the allotted candidates who choose the FLOAT option will become eligible for the next stage after depositing ₹3000. This payment needs to be done through the link available at their login. The candidates who choose the FREEZE option will be visiting their selected help centre nad verify the records from October 13, 2020. The candidates will then have to deposit the fee of the institution which will be determined by the link available on login till October 16, 2020. If a candidate fails to do so, he will be out of counselling till the third phase. The official notification read as “The candidates will complete the process of taking admission in their allotted institution from 26-10-2020 by taking their provisional admission letter. Regular rooms will start from 02-11-2020.”

It further added, “Due to non-declaration of final year graduation result, the allotted candidates of Group G and F can take provisional admission even without the mark sheet.” The last date for option selection is set to October 16, 2020, in the third phase of the counselling. The UPJEE result for this will be released on October 17, 2020. Here is a look at how to check UPJEE result of second allotment list.

How to check second seat allotment result

Go to the official website of the UPJEE at jeecup.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link of “Allotment Result for Round -2” and click on it.

Sign in using the correct credentials like roll no, password, security pin. Cross check and sign in.

Your UPJEE result for allotment of round two will be displayed on the screen.

To check the second seat allotment result directly, click HERE

For all the latest updates and news related to UPJEE result, Sarkari result, UPJEE counselling or Sarkari exam, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website at jeecup.nic.in.

Image Credits: Shutterstock