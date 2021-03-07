UPPRPB Jail Warder Result: UP Police Jail Warder, Fireman, Constable Results 2018 Declared

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Saturday declared the UP Police jail warder and fireman result. The UPPRPB Jail Warder, Fireman recruitment 2016 exam was conducted on December 19 and 20, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online by visiting the official website of UPPRPB at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

UPPRPB UP Police Jail Warder, Fireman Results: Over 17K candidates qualify

A total of 14429 male candidates and 3179 female candidates have cleared the examination and made it to the merit list. UPPRPB has released separate merit lists for male and female candidates who have passed the exam. These candidates are shortlisted to appear for the next rounds- document verification (DV) and physical standard test (PST).

UPPRPB had released the notification for UP Police jail warder, fireman, and horse riders (constable) recruitment-2016 on December 3, 2018. There are a total of 3012 vacancies for jail warder males, 626 for jail warder females, 2065 vacancies for firemen (male), and 102 horse rider police constables. UPPRPB has also released the category-wise cutoff mark of the written exam separately for male and female candidates.

UPPRPB will conduct the DV/PST at the Reserve Police Line in Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, and Varanasi districts. Admit cards for the qualified candidates will be released for the DV/PST round in the due course of time.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

